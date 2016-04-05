Spring Hill alum turned OU baseball player seeks donations for VS. Cancer Foundation

A former Spring Hill athlete turned Oklahoma baseball player has set up a fundraising page to help children battling cancer.
NCAA athletes, such as Ben Hollas, have created Vs-cancer.org pages which are “dedicated to saving kids’ lives by empowering athletes and communities to fund lifesaving childhood cancer efforts.”
Hollas is participating on behalf of OU Baseball’s Shave for the Brave campaign.
Half of the money raised will go to national research to find a cure. The other half will go back to local hospitals and helping kids in the community.
“Help me support the Vs. Cancer Foundation and kids battling cancer everywhere by making a gift,” Hollas wrote on his page. “The process is fast, easy, and secure. I truly appreciate any support you can provide, but even more so, these kids will appreciate it. If you can’t make a donation at this point, help me reach my goal by sharing this page via e-mail, or on Facebook and Twitter!”
As of Tuesday, Hollas has received nine donations totaling $300. His goal is to reach $500.
Before OU, Hollas played two seasons at Hill College under coach Chris Rateike. In high school, he was a three-year letter winner under coaches Joey Hector and Joel Windhelm at Spring Hill. He earned First Team All-District honors as a sophomore and was a three-time All-East Texas selection. Hollas was a two-time All-State selection, earned District MVP as a junior and District Outfield MVP as a senior. He was an Academic All-State selection as a junior and senior.
If you’d like to donate to Hollas and OU’s Shave for the Brave campaign, click here.