Spotify to add parental controls to family accounts

A new feature coming to Spotify is giving parents more control over their kids’ access..

Spotify’s premium family plan will soon have parental controls.

The new feature will allow parents to control the explicit content filters setting on all their sub-accounts.

Once the feature is turned on, the filter cannot be turned off unless the account administrator does so.

While Spotify has a content filter in place, this is the first time that parents can set it up on their kids’ accounts.

The company is also introducing a feature called “family mix” which generates a family friendly playlist.

The updates are expected to roll out in the U.S. this fall.