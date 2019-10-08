SPECIAL REPORT: Uterine transplants pave a new path to parenthood as miracle babies are born

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – There is new hope for women who were told they would never get pregnant through a new clinical trial right here in Texas.

Four babies have beat the odds as their mothers have gone through a uterine transplant, which is the first of its kind in the United States.

“The older I got, I think the more it came to light that I would never have children,” said Peyton Meave, a recipient.

Originally, women born without a uterus only dreamed of bearing children. Now science and faith have proven that miracles can happen.

“I remember asking my doctor ‘Okay, you do hysterectomies every single day. Why can’t you put one in?’ And she laughed at that and said it was very complicated,” said Edwards.

Through endless research, Edwards came across a small beacon of hope.

A landmark clinical trial, aiming to pave a new path to parenthood.

Offered by Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, surgeons were searching for women born without a uterus who were willing to undergo a uterine transplant.

After countless tests and clearing all requirements, the trial chose 20 women including Edwards who lived in Vancouver Washington.

“Me and my husband, we had just bought a house. We sold our house. We quit our jobs. We packed up a U-haul, and moved down here,” said Edwards.

The trial required that patients be matched with a donor, successfully complete a transplant, then undergo IVF to get pregnant.

In November 2017, the first baby, a boy, was born in the United States via c-section.

“There was something about this that was so special, sorry I’m an emotional person,” said Dr. Robert Gunby, Baylor University Medical Center at Dallas.

While the trial found 20 women to have children, finding uterine donors was another story.

More than 400 women, the majority from Texas, volunteered as a donor, overwhelming doctors.

“When we talk to the other centers, here in the U.S. and around the world, they don’t have the same inflow of donors- so it might be that it’s a southern or Texan thing too,” said Dr. Liza Johannesson, Baylor OBGYN.

One donor said she wanted to share her dream of being a mother with others.

“I was like what am I doing? Then I thought about my recipient and I was like yes. Cause this isn’t about me this is about her. This is about giving her the opportunity to do what I’ve already done twice.” said Taylor Siler, donor.

The transplant was successful and nine months later, a miracle baby was born.

“I gave her a big old hug and she handed him over and it was just I mean second only to having my own kids,” said Siler.

While the transplants have proven to be a success, the trial hasn’t worked for everyone.

At least three uterine transplants at Baylor have failed while four babies have been born since.

The new mothers say the process was tough, but they knew there were no guarantees. Instead, they held on to their faith and didn’t let their fear overcome them.

“At 15, I was told I’d never meet her and so now she’s here, I can’t believe she’s mine I can’t believe that everything we did paid off, ” said Peyton Meave.