SPECIAL REPORT: Raising the Stakes

We all enjoy pressing our luck from time to time and sometimes we like to see if we can win a few bucks in the process.

A new place for gaming in East Texas, we’re told you can’t call it a casino.

But, its at the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation between Woodville and Livingston.

“This is the Alabama-Coushatta’s Indian gaming facility that they own and operate,” said Chuck McDonald, Alabama-Coushatta spokesperson.

The reason it can’t be called a casino is it lacks table games.

“What we offer here is electronic bingo which looks, as you can see, like a slot machine but that’s all for entertainment purposes.” said McDonald.

The tribe opened a similar gaming facility in 2001 but it closed just nine months later.

“Through a long, decade long, process the tribe went to the federal government and tried to get clarification and authorization to reopen this gaming facility,” said McDonald.

And that was granted in October of 2015.

“This has been ongoing for a long time,” said Joanne Battise, Tribal Counselor. “We’ve had several members of tribal council that have passed on. They really worked hard to get something like this going.”

In the short time this facility has been in operation it has already pumped money in the the area.

“Right now they’re employing 200 team members and they have over 1,000 applications from people in the area looking for work,” said Karen Hayes, guest service representative. So it’s a great opportunity for people in the local area to get jobs with benefits.”

“The revenue from here goes to provide health care services, housing services, food for their children and a whole host of items that the tribe counts on,” said McDonald.

“We’re proud that we have this facility to bring about better quality of life for our tribal members,” said Battise

People are already willing to take multi-hour drives just to try their luck at the facility.

“We came from Houston, Texas, my mom and I, and it took us a little over two and a half hours during the rain and such,” said Juanita Cavazos, who attended the grand opening.

After hearing about the facility the two women could barely contain their excitement.

“My mom was telling me ‘did you know that they opened it back up?’ And I’m like ‘opened what up?’ And she says ‘you remember we been there one time and we had so much fun we walked all the way around.’ And I said ‘oh yeah!’ And she said ‘well, they’re having their grand opening today.’ I said ‘well we got to go!’ And here we are,” said Cavazos

The facility does have one quality that makes it stand out from its counterparts.

“It’s an exciting place,” said McDonald. “It’s fun, it’s responsible entertainment, it’s alcohol free. I think that’s a very big distinction for a facility like this but that’s how the Alabama-Coushatta wanted to do it. So we think it’s a fun, family entertainment kind of facility here in the big thicket.”

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was on June 2nd and things are going well for them and they are poised to continue their successful status.