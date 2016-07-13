SPECIAL REPORT: Kickin’ Bass and Takin’ Names

For years East Texas lakes have been ranked as some of the top spots for bass fishing in the nation. For most anglers, it’s the thrill of the chase and the chance to catch a big bass that keeps them coming back, and leads them to lakes across East Texas.

Toledo Bend ranked as the number one best bass lake in the nation for the second year in a row by Bassmaster Magazine

It holds seven different species of bass, the record largest weighing 15.32 lbs.

It is the fifth largest lake in the country, and the largest lake in the south. The changing water levels makes it easier to fish.



“The lake dropped about 14 and a half foot here a few years ago and let all the vegetation re-grow along the shoreline giving the fish a place to spawn and for those small fry that’s what they need,” says Toledo Bend guide Darrell Lyons.

Another massive body of water sought out for big bass is Lake Sam Rayburn. At 114,000 acres, the record bass is 16.8 lbs. Many anglers say the fun of bass fishing comes from the competition.

“Everybody likes to go out and beat one another, and it’s not just us going out trying to beat our buddies, it’s bragging rights of course, but at the same time it’s the challenge of you’re trying to outsmart a fish,” says Lake ‘O the Pines guide Bret McLendon.

A popular lake for tournaments is Lake Palestine.

“There’s quite a bit of tournament, there’s probably one every Saturday,” says pro bass fisherman Martin Montoya.

Lake Palestine’s biggest fish on record weighed in at 13.22 lbs.

Montoya says people travel from all over to come to Lake Palestine because across the 25,000 acres it’s usually a sure bet you’ll catch something.

“It’s a shallow water fishery, so year round you can target shallow water and don’t have to have the high tech graphs and you really don’t have to be in a big fancy boat and go out deep to catch fish you can catch ’em off the bank here,” says Montoya.

The main thing that brings Montoya onto the water is his organization Hookset Brothers , made up of three wounded veterans including himself.

“We’re here to take soldiers out for free, it doesn’t cost them anything, and it’s just a way for us to show them what the outdoors, especially fishing has done for our own recovery,” says Montoya. “It’s another outlet from drugs and alcohol and all the stresses from war.”

If you travel south of Lake Palestine towards Nacogdoches you’ll find a much smaller, but fully-stocked Lake Nacogdoches.

What it lacks in size in its 2,000 acres, it makes up for in big bass. Its’ record is 14.02 lbs.

Weather patterns oftentimes have an effect on bass fishing, especially with the rain East Texas saw this past year.

Another of the lakes affected is Lake ‘O the Pines.

“As soon as we get a flooded lake, it gets up 4, 5, 6 foot, these fish push up into the bushes, and it’s just phenomenal,” says Lake ‘O the Pines guide Bret McLendon.

This lake covers more than 19,000 surface acres and has a record of 15.13 lbs.

“Some of the lakes around got a lot bigger fish, but they can be more difficult to find, so for your avid angler who just goes out on the weekends and doesn’t have time to actually go locate the fish, it’s a lot easier to find fish,” says McLendon.

He says the thick greenery in lake ‘o the pines sets it apart.

“We have a lot of water hyacinth, which there’s not a whole lot of lakes around that have as much as we do, and so it’s really changed the conditions, the way the fish pattern here,” says McLendon.

But he says the largemouth and spotted bass that live in the lake, can be found in different places, depending on the season.

“Spring there is a spawn, during the summer they go to their summer pattern they’ll be fish shallow, they’ll be fish deep, and then during the fall is when everything starts migrating back into the creeks,” says McLendon.

And a lake known for state records in bass fishing about 90 miles east of Dallas, is Lake Fork.

“In the top 50 bass in the state, lake fork has over 30 of them, and also holds the current state record of 18.18,” says Lake Fork guide Brooks Rogers.

He says Lake Fork is known for its involvement in the ShareLunker program

“Bass over 13 pounds, they can be donated from the first of November through the end of April, and what they do is they take the offspring from those big bass because they have the genetics to produce more big fish, and use those offspring to restock our other Texas lakes,” says Rogers.

He says the population of largemouth bass stays high because of the lake’s regulations.

“If they’re 16 to 24 inches long they have to be immediately released and an angler on Lake Fork can have 5 bass below 16 inches to keep, or 4 under 16 inches and just one over 24,” says Rogers.

It’s a great fishing hole, but it can be tough to navigate.

“The lake is aged enough now, most of the timber that was standing has now fallen. so it’s real important to be careful out here,” he says.

As for why bass fishing has become so popular in East Texas?

“It’s addicting, ya know, and it can be inexpensive if you’re smart,” says Montoya.

“It’s pleasing at the end of the day, when you can come in with the biggest bag of fish,” says McLendon.

“I just love the purity of bass fishing, I love to be able to go out there and try to figure out what’s going on on a day to day basis, the weather conditions, the sky conditions,” he says. “It’s just an art.”