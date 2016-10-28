SPECIAL REPORT: “Drunken Roads”

There were more than 24,000 alcohol-related crashes in Texas in 2015, killing almost 800 people. It’s also a problem that plagues East Texas.



Amie Robinson and Alison Foisey went to high school together, but their friendship gained new meaning because of the loss they share.



“Me and my daughter Shiann Renee was hit by a drunk driver in Gladewater when she was two and a half years old,” Robinson said. “The truck flipped us seven times. I had to take her off of life support three and a half weeks later and I held her when she took her last breath.”

16 years later her friend would know the same pain.



In July Foisey’s 19-year-old son Paul Price was hit by a drunk driver while he was riding his bike.



“I drove all the way up there to the police at the wreck and talked to them and I knew then,” Foisey said.



“I think I was numb,” Foisey said. “I got angry couple days later is when it hit, and I wanted to hurt him, it really did, and it took a lot, but I have forgave him.”



There is one alcohol-related crash in Texas every 21 minutes.



The Texas Department of Transportation works to combat the problem with campaigns like “Plan While You Can,” encouraging people to have a designated driver.



KETK got the data from TXDot on alcohol-related crashes in Smith, Cherokee and Gregg counties from June of 2015 to 2016. We also looked at DUI arrests made by law enforcement in these areas.



Price lost his life on W Loop 281 in Longview.



According to TXDot, Gregg County reports 7 crashes on this loop during this time period. In that same time frame, Longview Police arrested 32 people here for DUI and DWIs.



Price’s mother begs East Texans to not get behind the wheel after drinking.

“Be responsible and make sure you have a designated driver,” Foisey said.



Her son was not the first family member she lost to drunk driving.



“Paul was named after his grandfather who was killed by a drunk driver in Gladewater many years ago,” she said. “I’ve seen it happen, too many people die.”



The road with the most alcohol-related crashes in Gregg County is US 80. There were 16 crashes and 33 arrests by Longview Police.



Another problem for the county is Spur 63. TXDot shows 14 crashes and 39 arrests by Longview Police.



US 259 had 13 alcohol-related crashes in the county, 16 arrests by Longview Police, 36 by Kilgore Police and 8 by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.



“US 69, I-20, any of those roadways are gonna have high traffic volume and the more traffic you have, the more impact,” TXDot Public Information Officer Kathi White said.



On I-20, there were 10 wrecks in Gregg and Smith counties respectively between June of last year and June of this year.



The most crashes in Smith County occurred on US 69. There were 24 crashes. There were also 12 crashes on this road in Cherokee County. There were 39 arrests by Tyler Police, 24 by Jacksonville Police, two by Rusk Police, 22 by Lindale Police and nine by Bullard Police.



Another road with heavy traffic is Loop 323 in Tyler. There were 20 crashes in the county and 34 alcohol-related arrests by Tyler Police.



There were 15 crashes on HWY 110, 19 arrests by Whitehouse Police and 13 by Tyler Police.



HWY 31 racks up drunk drivers in several counties. There were 12 crashes in Smith County and 7 in Gregg County.



Tyler Police made three arrests, Kilgore Police made 8 and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office made 15 DUI and DWI arrests.



Robinson works with MADD, speaking at schools to teach children about the dangers of driving under the influence.



“To cope, and to talk about it helps,” Robinson said.



Schools like The Brook Hill School in Bullard tragically have a real-life example to learn from.



In March of 2015, a student and employee of the school were killed by a drunk driver in a head-on collision. 41-year-old Dana Regester and 18-year-old exchange student Pasha Zapolsky lost their lives.



“The saddest part of something like that is watching the people who lose their friend, or lose their mom,” Director of Residence Life Shawn Rhoads said.

Regester worked in the development department for 8 years.

“Dana reached out to our students very naturally and a lot of our students really loved her,” Director of Advancement Laurie Humphries said.

Zapolsky was a senior from the Ukraine. His parents sent him to East Texas for a safer life, but it was cut short.

His soccer jersey is displayed on the campus in his memory.

“The Lord has a way of bringing beauty from ashes,” Rhoads said. “It knit us together like nothing I can remember, I’ve been here 13 years.”



Those who knew them say they touched the lives of everyone they met, and the tragedy serves as an example for all who walk through the halls of The Brook Hill School.

The mothers who have lost their children hope that their childrens’ stories will serve as an example.



“Just don’t do it,” Robinson said. “It’s not worth going and chancing you running over your own family, your own child, or someone you don’t even know.”