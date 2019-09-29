NO MORE METH LABS: Manufacture and distribution of meth has gone international

(KETK) – Stories about drug abuse lead Americans to believe fentanyl opioids are king. However, methamphetamine is the most dangerous here in East Texas.

“Meth is your prime problem in the county,” said Boatie Hillhouse, Henderson County Sheriff.

While meth labs are an ongoing problem, most of the drug comes straight from the border, muled by cartels to big cities like Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

From there they have spread to small cities and towns, including East Texas.

“We used to see a lot of meth labs and we don’t see them anymore,” said Hillhouse. “The cartels have taken over and lowered the price and we’re seeing a finished product.”

One example is an arrest Hillhouse made along with Tyler police, arresting 53-year-old Teresa Michelle Steppe of Chandler for possession of methamphetamine.

She had half a pound of meth, which sells for $22,000 on the street.

Just a week earlier, Hillhouse arrested her for a quarter-pound of methamphetamine which she bonded out for and went right back to her old habits.

Hillhouse said in August alone they picked up almost $60,000 worth of meth off the streets, but that’s just a fraction of the supply.

While officials deal with heroin and fentanyl, meth is rampant.

The sheriff said meth has been an ongoing problem long before he got into law enforcement 20 years ago.

He says it’s important to shut down drug dealers because where there are drug dealers there is crime that supports buyers’ habits as well as firearm-related offenses.

“If you address this type of crime aggressively, then you can help reduce other crimes,” said Hillhouse.

As meth continues to find its way into Texas, law enforcement is up against an ongoing problem and evolving criminal techniques.