DEA issues warning about counterfeit prescription pills from Mexico

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) – The Drug Enforcement Administration sent out a dire alert to let the public know of dangerous counterfeit pills made by Mexican drug cartels.

Officials say that the pills contain fentanyl, a dangerous opioid that is lethal in minute doses, and are being mass-produced and distributed throughout North America.

“Capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and prescription drug abuse in the United States, drug trafficking organizations are now sending counterfeit pills made with fentanyl in bulk to the United States for distribution,” said DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon. “Counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin are responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in the United States each year.” Uttam Dhillon, Acting DEA Administrator

A lethal dose of fentanyl is about two milligrams on average, but varies from person to person.

Fentanyl and other highly potent synthetic opioids remain the primary driver behind the ongoing opioid crisis, with fentanyl involved in more deaths than any other illicit drug, according to the DEA.

East Texas remains a center for the opioid crisis, as highlighted in our East Texas Addicted page.

Randy Grimes, a Tyler Lee graduate who went on to play in the NFL for the Washington Redskins, talked about his opioid addiction.

He’s now traveling the world telling his story about addiction and hopes to bring healing to those struggling with addiction.

