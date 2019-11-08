20 YEARS LATER: Parents of Texas A&M bonfire tragedy victim reflect on the loss

Sunday night on KETK News after the Cowboys game: We take a look at the Texas A&M 1999 bonfire tragedy 20 years later. We speak to the parents of a victim from East Texas on the powerful memories and the documentary which honors all of the victims.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KETK) It has been two decades since a young East Texas woman died in a way nobody could predict.

On November 18, 1999, a stack of nearly 5,000 logs collapsed as Texas A&M students were preparing for the annual bonfire.

Aerial view of crews working to remove the collapsed logs. (November 18, 1999)

The tragedy claimed the lives of 12 and injured 27 people. One of the victims was Jamie Hand, a Henderson High School graduate in her first semester at College Station.

“A friend of Jamie’s called us a little after 3:00 that morning and said there had been an accident at Bonfire site,” Neva Hand says. “He said Jamie had been hurt. He didn’t give us any details.”

Jamie Hand from Henderson lost her life in the tragedy.

her mother shares her memory of a loving daughter in the wrong place at the wrong time.

We also introduce you to John Comstock, the last survivor pulled from the collapsed stack of logs.

life has changed 20 years after this tragedy