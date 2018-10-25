East Texas children caught in foster care crisis Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

East Texas foster children are caught in the middle of a growing crisis. Right now, the number of children going into foster care is on the rise. Unfortunately, there are not enough homes and families to take care of them.

"There are children who have had to sleep in a CPS office," Justin Hayes, Executive Director for the East Texas Orphan Care Network says. "I heard about a 15-year-old who spent five days in a CPS office because there was no home for that child to go to. We heard about a newborn just a couple of months ago that needed a placement in Smith County and there were no homes available. That child had to go all the way to San Antonio. We hear that a lot."

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, in Region Four last year, there were 2,034 kids living in foster care. That is a 20 percent increase from nine years ago.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Map of Texas DFPS Regions across the state.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Map of Texas DFPS Regions across the state.

The same trend is happening in Region Five where almost 1,300 children are living in temporary homes, a 47 percent increase over the past nine years. Texas DFPS The latest statistics showing the number of children in foster care by region.

Texas DFPS The latest statistics showing the number of children in foster care by region.

Thursday on KETK News at 10 p.m., we will take an in-depth look at the reasons for this alarming trend and show you what East Texans can do to help these children. Look for our Special Report "A Place to Call Home."