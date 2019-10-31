SPECIAL REPORT: Texas twin posts emotional tribute to sister and nurses across the world

A day in the life of a labor and delivery nurse can be a bit of a roller-coaster, filled with highs and lows. It’s something Caty Nixon knows all too well.

“You go in and you don’t know what you’re going to get, kind of thing,” said Nixon. “Obviously, the heartbreaking times are never planned, so it’s very emotional either way, it’s either very, very, very happy and great or it’s the complete opposite, you can’t quite prepare yourself for it.”

One day this summer, Nixon hit a very low, low. That’s when her twin sister Laura McIntyre quietly captured this moment.

Nixon is visibly exhausted, mentally and physically after an emotional day on the job.

“I took that picture back in July after a really tough shift for her, she delivered a still-born,” said McIntyre.

She forgot about the photo until October, when Nixon worked four 12-hour shifts in a row.

“She was peppy and happy, it was like she just woke up from a nap or something,” said McIntyre. “So it kind of inspired me to think back to that picture that I took, because there are days that after 4 shifts in a row where she’s happy and peppy and excited about life and then there are days when she’s crying on my chair because she’s just delivered a still-born.”

McIntyre posted the picture to social media, as a way to honor her sister and every other hard working nurse, but Nixon had no idea her sister took the photo.

“She shows how she feels about what I do as a nurse a lot on social media, so I wasn’t surprised that she had posted something about me, in what I do, said Nixon. “But the raw, the real, raw emotion that came from it was just, like I said, she hit the nail on the head, because it was exactly how I felt.”

McIntyre expected friends and family to like and and maybe even share the post, but it quickly took on a life of it’s own.

“I posted it on a Thursday, by Saturday I think it had gotten a few thousand likes,” said McIntyre.

“We’re used to like no likes, like we’re not popular in the social media world, I don’t even have a Facebook,” said Nixon.

“I think it was by the weekend, then Monday hit and we got reached out to so many times, like messages, calls, and I’m like is this what viral is,” said McIntyre.

As of Wednesday, the post has more than 225-thousand likes and close to 135-thousand shares, it was posted less than three weeks ago.

“People from Poland have reached out, and Germany, like it’s all over the world, sorry your crying face is all over the world, but it’s so cool that it has reached such a platform of people and it’s so positive,” said McIntyre.

And it’s giving people a little insight into the world of nursing.

“Like if I didn’t have her telling me these stories, I would have no clue what a nurse goes through and I think a lot of people don’t have a clue what a nurse goes through, because they don’t have one in the family and if you don’t have one in the family or a close friend, how would you know,” said McIntyre.

People are commenting their thank you’s to Nixon and all nurses on the post and it’s spreading a whole lot of love.

“If we can keep this light shining and keep this flame lit, I think that would be amazing, because I think the world just needs a little bit more happiness and love and if this is spreading it for anybody, I’m here for it,” said Nixon.