Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Special Reports
Border Report Tour
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
SPECIAL REPORT: Domestic Violence can happen any place and time. Are you prepared?
Top Stories
33 deaths confirmed vaping deaths, now nearly 1,500 cases nationwide
Pence announces Turkey has agreed to cease-fire in Syria
Firefighters battling big blaze in downtown Atlanta
Heroic police officer pulls unconscious man from his car just before train hits them
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Mosquito Meter
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Shanahan returns to face Redskins as coach of unbeaten 49ers
Top Stories
Stanton still out, Hicks moved up to 3rd in Yanks’ order
Stanton still out, Hicks moved up to 3rd in Yanks’ order
UEFA bans Ajax, Eintracht ticket sales for fan disorder
Clint Bowyer signs extension with Stewart-Haas Racing
Community
East Texas Live
Breast Cancer Awareness
Veterans Voices
KETK Gives Back
CMA Awards
Calendar
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk County Sheriff’s Office
Top Stories
SUPPORTING SHAWN: Former student, mother hold fundraiser for coach in final stages of cancer
Top Stories
Check out the upcoming events at the Hampton’s senior living facility
KETK Gives Back: Bullard Fire Department
East Texas fire fighters teach children not to fear them
Chamber of Commerce stops in to chat about the upcoming Van Oil Festival
Contests
KETK Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
East Texas man accused of molesting 18 girls over 5 years
Top Stories
Pence announces Turkey has agreed to cease-fire in Syria
Top Stories
SPCA of East Texas drops in to show off some of their furry friends and they talk about Dogtoberfest
PATH joins us to chat about their annual Coats for Kids Drive that is currently going on now
Wilhite Landscape stops by to talk about how to choose trees for Fall color
Jarvis Christian College joins us to chat about their annual UNCF Fundraiser
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
33 deaths confirmed vaping deaths, now nearly 1,500 cases nationwide
SPECIAL REPORT: Domestic Violence can happen any place and time. Are you prepared?
News
by:
Trent Bennett
Posted:
Oct 17, 2019 / 02:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 17, 2019 / 02:37 PM CDT
Trending Right Now
15-year-old Texas sex trafficking victim commits suicide
East Texas man accused of molesting 18 girls over 5 years
Funeral held for 4 siblings after daycare fire
Identical twin babies delivered by identical twin nurses
Two people injured after 18-wheeler goes off I-20; county road closed off
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Auto Racing Challenge
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC