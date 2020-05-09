Special Mother’s Day surprise, staff at senior living facility organize parade

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KETK) – One senior living facility in Jacksonville, The Angelina House, planned the perfect Mother’s Day surprise for residents. Contacting each one of their family members to invite them to participate in a parade to celebrate their mom, or grandma.

They were not diappointed. More than 40 cars lined up decorated with balloons, signs, and sparkles to wish resident’s a Happy Mother’s Day.

Staff at the Angelina House made sure the residents also had signs for their families to read saying things like “we miss you” and “love you”.

Even though their doors are closed to visitors right now they want families to know their loved ones are being taken care of.

“We are doing everything we can to bring families together even though we have to keep physical distance for the time being,” says activity director, Amanda Fruge. “We are making all accommodations possible.”

One special parade participant that residents recognized was Kiok Sadler. He has been volunteering at The Angelina House for 15 years, he even calls it his second home.

Since quarantine began he has called everyday to talk to the residents.

“I do, I call them every once in a while and they call back,” says Sadler. “I enjoy it. I really do because a lot of people are kind to me.”

The first thing he wants to do once quarantine is over is go door to door to visit each of the residents. Something we all hope will happen soon.