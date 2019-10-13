SPEAK UP, BE HEARD: City of Jacksonville seeking community input on proposed mountain bike trail

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville is looking for community members interested in having their voices heard on a proposed mountain bike trail.

In a Facebook post, the city said it is “seeking to gather feedback and contact information from interested community members in order to organize and coordinate community support, such as advocating for these and future trails and playing a role in the maintenance and upkeep of trails on city property.”

The city stressed that any information given will be private and used only to coordinate support for the trails.

“This information will not be shared for any other use, and you will always have the opportunity to opt-out of any further contact,” the post said.

The city recently announced the development of a mountain bike (MTB) trail on city-owned property at Loves Lookout Park. Parts of the trail may also be used for trail running.

Anyone interested in offering support can fill out an online form provided by the city.