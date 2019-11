TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you’ve been meaning to get your pet microchipped, here’s your opportunity.

The SPCA of East Texas is holding a microchipping event Saturday in Tyler at Fresh by Brookshire’s on the Old Jacksonville Highway.

Everything kicks off at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 2 p.m.

Microchips will be $10 and ID tags will be $5.

They encourage everyone to have their dog chipped and to keep that information updated.