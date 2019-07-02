SPARKLER SAFETY: Texas State Fire Marshal reminds parents ‘sparklers aren’t child’s play’

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas State Fire Marshal and Texas Department of Insurance are reminding Texans that sparklers, often considered the “safe” fireworks for children, are not that.

According to the TSFM, sparklers can burn at temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is “as hot as a blowtorch.” They can cause second- or third-degree burns.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, from June 20-July 20, 2014, sparklers accounted for an estimated 19% of the 7,000 fireworks-related injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency rooms. For children under 5, sparklers accounted for 61% of the total estimated injuries.

A video produced by TDI and posted on YouTube by the state fire marshal shows sparklers burning clothing, a stuffed toy, a child’s tennis shoe, and plastic dinosaurs.

TDI posted these fireworks safety tips on its website:

Children should not use fireworks. Make sure an adult is always watching.

Remember: Alcohol and fireworks are a bad mix.

Follow the instructions on the firework.

Avoid shooting fireworks near dry grass, brush, or other materials that can easily catch on fire.

Never aim fireworks where they could land on a house or hit a person.

Have a bucket of water, garden hose, or other water source ready for emergencies.

Officials advise parents never to let children use fireworks, including sparklers, without adult supervision. Also, children should wear eye protection, and should never point or throw sparklers at others.