Space X launches new satellite programs to expand broadband internet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (KETK) – Space X launches new satellites as part of a plan to expand internet access worldwide.

Falcon Nine Rocket blasted off from Florida on Monday morning carrying 60 ‘Starlink’ low earth orbit satellites.

The company’s ‘Starlink’ project will eventually offer a broadband internet system worldwide.

Communities with little or no connectivity and those where internet access is too expensive or unreliable will soon have availability through the new program.

