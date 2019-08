This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings Thursday, July 25. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Southwest Airlines is focused on the aloha state.

The carrier is set to boost its service to Hawaii in early 2020.

The plan is expected to feature previously unavailable daily non-stop trips from California to Kauai as well as the big island.

There will also be flights from Sacramento to Honolulu.

Southwest has some introductory rates that begin at 99-dollars.