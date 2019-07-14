Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Team prepare to help Hurricane Barry victims

Ready to help, the Disaster Relief team has experience and equipment. The team assisted with clean-up during Alto tornadoes and is ready for Hurricane Barry.

“We’re kind of on alert status, and so we’re monitoring the situation, but in talks with local authorities over there, the possibility could be that we could bring in some of our kitchen units and help feed those that might be in shelters as there could be some possible evacuations,” Bill Bumpass said.

The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team consists of state-based volunteers.

