SONGLAND DEBUT: Songwriter featured in show has multiple East Texas connections

NBC’s new music competition series Songland premieres tonight after the season premiere of America’s Got Talent.

The show’s not looking for new singers, but rather new song writers.

John Legend’s the first of 11 music stars to appear over the next three months, each one looking for their next hit.

Three of music’s hottest song writers will be mentoring three contestants, helping them transform their original work into the tune that week’s artist will pick to record, one of which has several ties to East Texas.

“Something happens where everyone sort of forgets what we’re doing. And this insane collaboration and spark has happened every single time,” said country music song writer Shane McAnally.

He’s known for his songs he’s written for East Texans Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves, including:

Merry Go Round – Musgraves

Mama’s Broken Heart – Lambert

Same Trailer Differt Park – Musgraves album

Follow Your Arrow – Musgraves

Pageant Material – Musgraves album

Vice – Lambert

Rainbow – Musgraves

He’s also written hits such as Body Like a Back Road for artist Sam Hunt, Drinkin’ Problem for the band Midland, and John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16 for Keith Urban.

“We look at each other, and we sit next to each other and I look at her and we have these moments of, what is happening? It’s a jam session! Yes, it is!”

Each week, you’ll be able to stream and purchase the winning song, right after that week’s show.

You may even hear it on the radio the following day.

Don’t forget to tune in for Songland” tonight at 9 p.m. central, following the season premiere of America’s Got Talent.