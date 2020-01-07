Son issues emotional plea to mom in search for missing Idaho kids

REXBURG, Idaho (KPNX) — The oldest son of the woman at the center of a national search for two missing children made a passionate plea to his mom to do the right thing.

It has been 15 weeks since JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho, where their mother recently moved.

Officials with the Rexburg Police Department said the children are in danger.

As authorities and the FBI search for the children, Lori’s oldest son, Colby Ryan turned to Youtube to appeal to his mom.

“Mom, I want to talk to you like you’re sitting across from me,” he said in the video. “I’m so hurt. I’m so hurt by all of this… Show them on Facetime, just show them on Facetime to the police. That would be a lot better. I don’t know what else to tell you to do other than just know this is the right thing to do.”

JJ and Tylee were last seen in Rexburg, Idaho on September 23.

Authorities in Rexburg named Lori Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell as persons of interest in their disappearance.