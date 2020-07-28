Soldier receives welcome home party at airport, holds newborn baby for the first time

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (KETK/NBC) – A South Carolina soldier received a warm “Welcome Home” in Myrtle Beach.

For the past nine months, National Guard Specialist Conner Smith has been driving a tank in Kuwait. But late last week, he got to hold his six-month-old daughter Lilliana for the very first time.

She was born while Smith was deployed, which makes the reunion even more special to say the least.

“It’s awesome. Probably the best feeling I’ve had so far. Greatest feeling.” SPC. Conner Smith, U.S. Army National Guard

His return home had been slightly delayed due to the coronavirus upon his return to the United States.

Smith was ordered to quarantine in Dallas for two week before he was allowed to come home. The large reception, organized by the Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina, that he received made it worth the wait.

“I didn’t think it was going to be anything like this. I thought it was just going to be a little group,” Smith said.