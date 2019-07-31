Snickers offering 1 million free bars if Halloween date changes

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM – FEBRUARY 23: In this photo illustration Mars and Snickers chocolate bars are seen on February 23, 2016 in Bristol, England. The Mars company, which owns both brands, has announced a recall of chocolate products in 55 countries following the discovery of bits of plastic in a chocolate bar produced in one of the company’s plants in Holland. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Snickers says this is no trick, only a treat.

Snickers says it will give away one million Snickers bars, but only if the date of Halloween is changed.

A viral petition was launched on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association.

In doing so, Halloween would be moved from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of the month — or Oct. 26.

“Snickers is all in on celebration Halloween to the fullest,” Snickers’ brand director Josh Olken stated in a press release, according to Thrillist. “If the federal government makes this thing official, we’re offering up to one million free Snickers to America. No tricks, only treats.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 114,000 people had signed the petition.