Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant phone scam

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a warrant scam.

SCSO said it became aware of the scam’s resurgence when a county resident reported receiving a phone call Thursday afternoon.

In this scam, according to SCSO, the caller identified himself as an investigator with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office by specific name. The caller informed the victim that there was a warrant for her arrest for failing to report for jury duty. She was then instructed to obtain a money order in the amount of $1,500. The male caller then instructed her to stay on the line and to meet her at the Sheriff’s Office. Once the caller found out that the victim had called her husband, he became angry and informed the victim that she had violated a “gag order.” Once the victim arrived at the Sheriff’s Office, the call was disconnected.

The victim received the call from a cloned number within the Sheriff’s Office that was actually the number to the warrant division.

“It is apparent that technology exists, by an app or otherwise, to allow a caller to show a fake number from his/her phone when a call is placed,” SCSO said in a press release. “Additionally, these scammers are learning the names of actual investigators and/or deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.”

At no time will anyone from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, ever call an individual and request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense or warrant.

Never provide anyone with debit/credit card numbers or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birthdates or driver’s license numbers over the phone. The only time you should ever provide this information is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known business or creditor.

Anyone who receives a phone call such as this is urged to simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.