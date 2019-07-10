Smith County Sheriff’s Office receives award for cooperating with ICE

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received an award from ICE for cooperating with that agency.

The award was presented Wednesday by an officer from the ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, office out of Dallas.

It was given to SCSO personnel certified by the ICE 287(g) program for having no deficiencies during a biennial Office of Professional Responsibility inspection.

The 287(g) program is intended to create partnerships with state and local law enforcement agencies to identify and remove aliens who are eligible for removal from the United States.

Under the program, Smith County detention officers undergo specialized training from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to enforce federal immigration law. Jail staff who undergo the training are deputized as Designated Immigration Officers by ICE.

Participation in the program allows SCSO detention officers to fingerprint offenders when they are booked into the Smith County Jail and run those prints through an ICE database themselves. This allows for immediate identification of undocumented immigrants and authorizes Smith County to issue detainers on those with criminal records.

Before certification under the 287(g) program, jail officers had to send the fingerprints off to ICE.

Under the certification, the Smith County Jail also can hold undocumented offenders from other counties.

The county was accepted into the program in January 2017.