Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating overnight shooting

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that left one suspect suffering non-life threatening injuries.

According to the SCSO, the incident occurred in the 15000 block of Brookstone (CR 1356) in the southern part of the county just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

SC Emergency operations received a call about a burglary in progress from a homeowner.

The homeowner reported that he had arrived home from work when he saw a vehicle pull up to the front of his house with the lights off and several males exit the vehicle. He saw the men walking around his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway.

He said he believed the suspects were trying to break into his car.

The homeowner exited his home armed with a firearm and fired several shots into the air. The suspects fled the area on foot in a northwest direction.

The homeowner then went back into his home to call 911 as the suspect vehicle pulled away from his residence headed toward the dead end road where the suspects had fled on foot.

The homeowner came back outside and met with his neighbor, who was now outside armed with a firearm as well. The homeowner was explaining the incident to his neighbor as he was still on the phone with 911.

At this time, the suspect vehicle approached both of them at a high rate of speed and with its lights off. Both the homeowner and the neighbor felt their lives were in danger as the vehicle approached.

The homeowner fired several rounds toward the vehicle and the neighbor fired at least once. The vehicle was struck with the gunfire and swerved off the road into the homeowner’s yard. The vehicle then crossed the road and drove into a wooded area.

All suspects fled from the vehicle into the woods.

A short time later, one of the suspects came out of the woods and told the neighbor he had been shot. A deputy had just arrived on scene and called for EMS.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators were able to interview the suspect, who admitted to driving the suspect vehicle along with two passengers. He also admitted that they had broken into several other vehicles just prior to this incident. Investigators also determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen.

The additional suspects are still at large and the known suspect’s name is being withheld pending additional charges.

The incident remains under investigation.