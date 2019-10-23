Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect shot during burglary attempt

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager from Balch Springs has been charged in connection with a recent early morning shooting that put him in the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Kevon McMiller, 17, is in the Smith County Jail on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was arrested October 14 after his release from a Tyler hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says McMiller was one of several individuals involved in an attempted car burglary in the early morning hours of October 12.

The attempted burglary attracted the attention of the homeowner, who armed himself, went outside and fired several shots into the air.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

A neighbor came outside, drawn by the commotion. As the neighbor and the homeowner were talking, authorities say, the suspects’ vehicle approached both of them at a high rate of speed and with its lights off. Both the homeowner and the neighbor felt their lives were in danger as the vehicle approached.

The homeowner fired several rounds toward the vehicle and the neighbor fired at least once. The vehicle was struck with the gunfire and swerved off the road into the homeowner’s yard. The vehicle then crossed the road and drove into a wooded area.

All suspects fled from the vehicle into the woods.

A short time later, one of the suspects came out of the woods and told the neighbor he had been shot. A deputy had just arrived on scene and called for EMS.

Authorities have identified that person as McMiller. He was booked into the Smith County Jail after his release from the hospital on a bond of $100,000.

Officials say McMiller admitted to driving the suspect vehicle along with two passengers. He also admitted that they had broken into several other vehicles just prior to this incident.

Investigators also determined that the suspect vehicle was stolen.

This investigation is ongoing with additional suspects and charges anticipated. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office will not be pursuing criminal charges against the homeowner in this case.

