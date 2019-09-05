Smith County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found on I-20 near Jim Hogg Road

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has identified a body found on I-20 West near Jim Hogg Road.

SCSO says the deceased man was Jonathan Lee Douglas, 32. He was originally from Kentucky but appears to have been homeless, according to SCSO.

His body was found the afternoon of August 19. An autopsy subsequently found no signs of trauma or foul play and determined that Jackson died of natural causes.

The investigation indicates that Douglas had been living in the wooded area where he was found for several days while passing through the area.