Smith County Sheriff seeking subject in connection to thefts

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Officer is asking for help in identifying and locating a subject in connection to repeated thefts at Southern Tire Mart on the Northeast Loop in Tyler.

According to a post on Facebook, SCSO has identified one suspect in the case, Mark Wayne Shaver. Shaver, 53, of Overton is currently in the Gregg County Jail, charged with theft of property in connection to Southern Tire Mart thefts in Longview.

SCSO says it is seeking the person who drove Shaver.

The subject has been described as n older white male in a small silver hatchback passenger car.

Anyone with any information about the subject or the case is urged to contact Smith County Detective Loftis at tloftis@smith-county.com or call 903-590-2784.