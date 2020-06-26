Smith County seeing record number of cases for two days straight, aligning with state’s upward curve

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the U.S. recorded the highest number of cases seen in a single day. In Smith County, it was the same trend.

On Wednesday, the county reported the most cases on a single day at 30. But then the county beat its record again the next day, recording 32.

This comes on the same day as Gov. Greg Abbott announced the reopening of our state is now put on pause.

“As we experience an increase in both positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are focused on strategies that slow the spread of this virus while also allowing Texans to continue earning a paycheck to support their families,” Abbott said in the statement.

Locally, in Smith County, we’re part of the upward curve.

“We don’t know if this spike is going to be one week, one month, two months, and that’s what the insidious part about this virus is.” Tom Mullins, Tyler Chamber of Commerce President

Local businesses are now having to close once again. This time because their employees are testing positive for the coronavirus.

Two local businesses that have recently closed include the Foundry Coffee House and Village Bakery in Tyler.

“If we go back and people become too nervous to go out, it’s going to be a double hit,” Mullins said.

Another place closed out of an abundance of caution in the city’s senior center.

Our city, state, and nation continue to put public health as a top priority and our economy a top concern.

Mullins said Smith County has lost hundreds of million of dollars from April to early May.

But he said the good news is our sales tax revenue has increased since the re-openings.

This means money is circulating locally once again. Now, we wait to see if it will continue to do so or if the sudden spike in cases will slow our economy a second time.