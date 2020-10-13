Smith County Republicans and Democrats make a final push before early voting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tuesday morning, polling places will officially open for early voting in Texas. Leading up to the first day, both political parties have used the time to encourage people to get out and vote, making a final push before election day.

Over the weekend, the Smith County Republicans went door to door.

“We have hit thousands of doors. Across Texas we hit 51-thousand doors alone,” said Kristi Antonick, with the Smith County Republicans.

Rallying potential voters for their candidates, the organization working to urge voters to turn out to the polls.

“We need to utilize the right we have to vote and we can’t really choose our leaders if we don’t go take the vote,” explained Antonick.

Going back to the basics of knocking on doors, Smith County Republicans like Antonick believe now meeting face to face is more important than ever.

“They want to hear from us in our communities, and I think it’s given them a sense of normalcy, you know we are American’s. This is campaign season, it’s like a holiday season,” said Antonick.

Before gearing up for door knocking, the Smith County Republicans held a training session featuring a call from Governor Gregg Abbott, getting people excited for the upcoming election.

Both Republicans and Democrats are looking forward to the November General Election. The Republicans noting the states long history of voting red and the Democrats hopeful for a change.

“I do think that will change this year, I don’t think we are a Republican district or area, I think we are a non-voting area,” said Audrey Spanko, running for Texas State Senate.

Local Democrats have been hosting most of their events and watch parties online, to get people motivated, believing this year is unlike any other.

“This is not a normal year. People are going out of their way to find out whatever they can about the candidates who are running on the ballot because they’re looking to change,” explained Hank Gilbert, running as the Democratic candidate for Congress District 1.

With just weeks left until November 3, meeting voters face to face, many candidates are hoping to remind people it’s not just the presidential race on the ballot.

“The further down the ballot, the closer to your front door. So, if I’m running your going to meet me, your going to hear from me, you are going to feel an impact from the policies that I make unlike Donald trump, unlike Joe Biden,” said Julie Gobble, running for Senator of District 6.

Both parties eager to get voters to the polls.