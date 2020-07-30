Smith County reports 2 new deaths due to COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has reported two new COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County.
The deceased are a 67-year-old male resident of Tyler and an 84-year-old resident of Whitehouse.
The new deaths bring the Smith County total to 16.
Previous deaths were:
- 56-year old male resident of Troup
- 63-year old male resident of Kilgore
- 66-year old female resident of Lindale
- 66-year old male resident of Tyler
- 68-year old female resident of Lindale
- 68-year old male resident of Tyler
- 74-year old male resident of Tyler
- 74-year old male resident of Tyler
- 77-year old male resident of Tyler
- 78-year old male resident of Tyler
- 87-year old female resident of Tyler
- 88-year old female resident of Whitehouse
- 91-year old male resident of Hideaway
- 95-year old male resident of Tyler
NET Health also received confirmation of 43 new cases in Smith County, bringing the total to 2,292, with 1,630 active cases and 646 estimated recoveries.
There are currently 157 COVID-19 patients being treated in Smith County hospitals.
Statistics within NET Health’s region of Disease Surveillance (the counties of Smith, Gregg,
Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson) are available at the NET Health website.
If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may
appear 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or Body Aches
- Headache
- Loss of Appetite
- Sore Throat
- Nasal Congestions
- Runny Nose
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Newly Acquired Loss of
- Taste or Smell
Smith County residents without health insurance can discuss their risk of exposure to COVID-19
by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living at 903-617-6404.
If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your
doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.
More information about free COVID-19 testing locations and evidence-based strategies to
control the spread of COVID-19 are listed at the website.