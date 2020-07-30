Smith County reports 2 new deaths due to COVID-19

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health has reported two new COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County.

The deceased are a 67-year-old male resident of Tyler and an 84-year-old resident of Whitehouse.

The new deaths bring the Smith County total to 16.

Previous deaths were:

56-year old male resident of Troup

63-year old male resident of Kilgore

66-year old female resident of Lindale

66-year old male resident of Tyler

68-year old female resident of Lindale

68-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

74-year old male resident of Tyler

77-year old male resident of Tyler

78-year old male resident of Tyler

87-year old female resident of Tyler

88-year old female resident of Whitehouse

91-year old male resident of Hideaway

95-year old male resident of Tyler

NET Health also received confirmation of 43 new cases in Smith County, bringing the total to 2,292, with 1,630 active cases and 646 estimated recoveries.

There are currently 157 COVID-19 patients being treated in Smith County hospitals.

Statistics within NET Health’s region of Disease Surveillance (the counties of Smith, Gregg,

Wood, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, and Anderson) are available at the NET Health website.

If you have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, symptoms may

appear 2-14 days after exposure. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include any of the following:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or Body Aches

Headache

Loss of Appetite

Sore Throat

Nasal Congestions

Runny Nose

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Nausea

Newly Acquired Loss of

Taste or Smell

Smith County residents without health insurance can discuss their risk of exposure to COVID-19

by contacting the NET Health Center for Healthy Living at 903-617-6404.

If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your

doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.

More information about free COVID-19 testing locations and evidence-based strategies to

control the spread of COVID-19 are listed at the website.