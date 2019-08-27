Smith County increasing property taxes to balance out expenses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County property taxes are going up after the Smith County Commissioner’s Court approved the measure 4-1 Tuesday morning.

Commissioners Warr, Nix, and Hampton, along with Judge Moran voted in favor of the hike, while Precinct 1 Commissioner Phillips was a lone wolf, voting against the proposed budget.

The goal for the county is to raise more revenue to balance out expenses. Back on Aug. 7, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says the county has been dipping into its savings account for years.

“We need to marry up recurring expenses with recurring revenues. And that I think is in line with a very conservative fiscal policy. We never want to get into a long term fiscal strategy of paying for ongoing recurring expenses out of savings account.”

The plan also promises to invest in our local law enforcement and county employees, as well as continue the commitment to building the road and bridge infrastructure in Smith County.

The increase will be from 33.7 cents to 34.5 cents per $100 of value.

Despite the increase, Smith County will still have the 12th lowest tax rate out of all 254 counties in Texas. Commissioner Phillips says it’s still an unnecessary bump for taxpayers.

“Our appraisals are going up every year, there’s 3.2 million dollars this year in new property taxes and appraisal increases, so that’s quite a bit of money right there and we should not be raising the taxes, we should be living off of the growth,” said Phillips.

Let’s say a taxpayer owns a 150-thousand dollar home. Last year, on average, they paid around $506.00 in property taxes. At the new rate, the taxes on that same home would be more like $518.00. While for some, that may not sound like a huge jump, Commissioner Phillips says it is an unnecessary one.

“I’m just not for growing government and increasing spending, I think we always ought to be looking at ways to cut government and government spending, government waste,” said Phillips.

Click HERE to visit the Smith County Tax Calculator to do the math on your taxes.