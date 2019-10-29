Smith County officials to hold public input meetings for new courthouse plans

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County officials are considering plans for a new courthouse, but not without local input.

Throughout November, officials will hold input meetings in each precinct to hear from residents in the area.

They want to hear where you believe the courthouse should go, what factors for consideration are most important, and answer any questions or listen to any comments you may have.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says the intended timeline to present an initial plan for a new courthouse is the spring of 2020. Next, they expect to hold additional public meetings throughout the 2020 summer, ensuring voters have full and accurate information on the proposed plan.

A vote for the approved courthouse plan will come in the November 2020 election.

Below is a list of input meetings and their locations:

Monday, November 4

Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Lindale High School cafeteria, 920 E. Hubbard Street in Lindale

Thursday, November 7

Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church Whitehouse, 801 E. Main St.

Tuesday, November 12

Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr

5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Bullard City Hall, 114 S. Phillips St.

Monday, November 18

Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton

6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

St. Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Highway

