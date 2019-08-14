Smith County jury sentences man to life for continuous sexual abuse of a child

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County jury has sentenced a man to life in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Raul Eduardo Lopez-Navidad, 33, was convicted Wednesday of sexually assaulting a child for six years, from the time the victim was 10 years old until age 16.

The Smith County District Attorney’s Office said the victim eventually told a family friend about the abuse, and that family friend notified CPS.

During the investigation by the Tyler Police Department, nude photos of the victim were found on Lopez’s phone.

Lopez admitted the abuse to investigators.

“We can all learn from the victim in this case. Her strength and courage throughout this entire process was truly incredible,” said Assistant District Attorney R. Clay Kimbrough.

