Smith County jury convicts Shreveport man of 3rd DWI

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County jury sentenced a Shreveport man to seven years in state prison after convicting him of DWI for the third time.

Colby Viers, 31, was sentenced Friday in the 7th District Court.

Viers was arrested October 27 after being stopped by Bullard police for speeding. Officers said they noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from him during the stop.

Viers admitted to drinking alcohol and subsequently failed the field sobriety tests administered by the officer.

Officers said Viers became belligerent and resisted them at the jail when a nurse tried to draw blood under a warrant.

At his sentencing, prosecutors cited two prior DWI convictions as well as multiple other prior convictions including theft, evading, false report to a peace officer, and attempted burglary of a building.