Smith County homeowners express displeasure with plans for Toll 49 expansion

Some East Texas homeowners are upset about the proposed expansion of Toll 49 through the eastern part of Smith County.

Homeowners say blue and orange routes would cause Segment Six of Toll 49 to run through dozens of properties, getting pretty close to Lake Tyler.

The state would need to use eminent domain to buy the land and houses.

The public has given feedback and drawn more than 50 routes for this project.

However, most of the talk has been about the safety of the current portion of Toll 49.

That section which runs from State Hwy 110 all the way to I-20 has been plagued by deadly head-on crashes.

“Most of us out here avoid driving on the toll road because of the danger,” said Lindsey Marion, a Smith County homeowner. “We are really confused about why money isn’t being spent to make it safer before expanding it, because it seems to not be used much anyway. If it was safer, our family would choose it more often. A simple center divider would cut down in fatalities.”

Marion says some of the proposed routes would run right near her property.

She and others in that community are urging people to contact NetRMA with their thoughts about this project.

The deadline for public feedback about these six routes is this Wednesday, June 19.