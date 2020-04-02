Smith County COVID-19 cases increase by 5, total count up to 47

Live Now
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.

That brings the total in Smith County to 47 and the total in East Texas at 121.

  • Smith County – 47, 1 death
  • Bowie County – 9, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 7
  • Angelina County – 5
  • Cherokee County – 5
  • Nacogdoches County – 6
  • Polk County – 5
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Rusk County – 6
  • Panola County – 3
  • Cass County – 4
  • Upshur County – 2
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 3
  • Hopkins County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • San Augustine County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1

