Smith County COVID-19 cases increase by 5, total count up to 47

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – NET Health confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.
That brings the total in Smith County to 47 and the total in East Texas at 121.
- Smith County – 47, 1 death
- Bowie County – 9, 1 death
- Harrison County – 5, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
- Gregg County – 7
- Angelina County – 5
- Cherokee County – 5
- Nacogdoches County – 6
- Polk County – 5
- Shelby County – 4
- Rusk County – 6
- Panola County – 3
- Cass County – 4
- Upshur County – 2
- Camp County – 1
- Franklin County – 1
- Henderson County – 3
- Hopkins County – 1
- Morris County – 1
- San Augustine County – 1
- Wood County – 1
- Anderson – 1