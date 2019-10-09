YLEH: Smith County constable announces reelection bid

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct #2 Constable Josh Black has announced he is running for reelection.

He has served as Precinct #2 constable since December 2018, when he was appointed by the Smith County Commissioner’s Court to fill the unexpired term of Constable Andy Dunklin after Dunklin was elected Precinct #2 Justice of the Peace.

Black worked in the constable’s office prior to his appointment.

He holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from TJC and graduated in 2007 from TJC’s 10th session Police Academy. He has completed training at The Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Institute of Criminal Justice at Sam Houston State University for constables.

He currently holds an advanced certificate with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. In 2018 he graduated from the Texas Police Chief’s Association, a course on developing leaders for Texas law enforcement.

He also served in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Black lives in Flint with Melissa, his wife of 10 years, and their 9-year-old daughter Blair.

The family attends Flint Baptist Church.