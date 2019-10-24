Smith County Commissioner represents East Texas at national opioids settlement conference

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County Commissioner traveled more than a thousand miles to take part in a conference related to the nationwide opioid lawsuits.

Commissioner Jeff Warr attended a settlement conference in Cleveland, Ohio, where he represented the interests of small and mid-sized Texas counties.

Smith County is a “negotiating class representative” on their behalf and is actively involved in helping to reach a settlement involving pending opioid litigation across the nation.

“The federal judge was dividing people up from plaintiff attorneys and the drug distributing company,” warr said. “Then attorney generals in different rooms would come out with different plans and ideas that might perhaps have some traction to try to get these cases resolved and to get money back into like for instance our health district or our hospitals to help offset some problems we are having with addiction.”

He said Smith County is already feeling the effects of opioid restriction as many people turn back to heroin.