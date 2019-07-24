Smith County authorities seeking suspects in trailer, lawn equipment theft

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects in the theft of a trailer and lawn equipment.

The equipment was stolen Monday morning in the Morningside area of the county.

The vehicle involved in the theft appears to be a silver Toyota Sequoia SUV.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the SCSO through its mobile app or email Detective Loftis at tloftis@smith-county.com.

The app is available from the Apple app store or Google play.

