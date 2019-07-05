Smith County authorities identify body found in February

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities have identified a body found in February.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office say the body is that of Christopher John Michael, 53, of Tyler.

Michael was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Deputies found Michael’s body on February 23 in a wooded area in the 12600 block of Hwy. 69 North in Tyler.

Officials say Michael died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.

He was identified through DNA evidence and with the assistance of the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas County.