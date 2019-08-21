Smith Co. sheriff officials responding to scene where body was found off I-20

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials from the Smith County Sheriffs office are at the scene of Phillip 76 gas station at I-20 and Jim Hogg Rd. where a body has been found near a wooded area.

The body was found to be a white male and partially decomposed, according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Larry Christian.

Currently, the scene is being processed for evidence and the neighborhood is being canvassed.

The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy had been ordered by the Justice of the Peace.

KETK has a reporter on the scene and will update as information becomes available.