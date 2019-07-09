Small dog dead after being set on fire at beach

WEST HAVEN, Connecticut (KETK) – Police in Connecticut are searching for a suspect after a small dog was killed when it was set on fire at a beach.

According to our sister station WTNH, the incident occurred at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5 when police responded to an uncontained fire at a West Haven beach.

Crews put out the flames, before finding a small dog dead as the source of the fire.

The investigation showed that the dog had been set on fire and was abandoned. Crews believe an accelerant was used.

The dog was described as possibly a 1-year-old “mini Schnauzer” with cropped ears and a cropped tail.

