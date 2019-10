CLEVELAND (AP/KETK) – A sleeping 6-year-old Cleveland girl was killed when shots were fired into her home early Saturday morning, according to an AP report.

Lyric Lawson was shot around 1 a.m. on the east side of Cleveland and was taken to the hospital with the gunshot wound to the head. She died just hours later.

A department spokeswoman said that a car was seen driving away from the home, but no one could give a detailed description.

There has been no word on a motive for the shootings.