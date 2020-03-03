Sisters meet for the first time in 60 years

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) – Two long-lost sisters met each other for the first time after nearly 60 years apart.

After spending decades trying to find each other, they were both reunited thanks to technology.

“I’ve been ready since 10 this morning waiting for her,” said Gail Prasnicki.

Prasnicki knew her mother had given up a baby for adoption, but she’d never had any luck finding her sister.

“Back then we didn’t have the technology and such that we do today so we weren’t able to find her,” she said.

That was until this January when she got a message from her sister Carolyn.

Carolyn who lives in Boston flew down to Charlotte for the reunion.

When they got to wrap their arms around each other for the first time, despite growing up miles away, you could tell they’re truly sisters.

“She talks as much as me as fast as me and as loud as me and they’re like ‘no way’ and I go ‘uh-huh!’” said Prasnicki.

Carolyn says she spent years trying to find her birth family.

“You feel like you’re solving the puzzle,” Carolyn Conery said.

But Catholic Charities sealed her adoption records.

“It was almost impossible, the records are still sealed,” Conery said.

That’s when she turned to ‘Ancestry DNA’ and ’23 and Me’ to try to piece it all together. Through relatives and cousins, she was able to find Gail.

Unfortunately, their mother died 20 years ago and another sister who passed away just last year.

“I think God wanted us to meet each other,” Conery said.