Singer Justin Bieber says he has Lyme disease

LOS ANGELES, California (KETK) – Pop singer Justin Bieber announced Wednesday he was suffering from Lyme disease through much of 2019.

He made the announcement in an Instagram post, in which he called out people who have criticized his appearance in recent months.

In the post, Bieber said those who have said he looked like he was on drugs “failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease.”

Not only that, he said, he “had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

Bieber included a screenshot of a TMZ article that said he will reveal everything in an upcoming 10-part documentary series on YouTube scheduled to drop on January 27.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted through the bite of the blacklegged tick, according to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.

Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.

Bieber’s Lyme disease triggered depression and other symptoms while the condition went undiagnosed for most of 2019, TMZ reported.