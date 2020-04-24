Silver Star Nation Special: Who will the Dallas Cowboys take in the 2020 Draft?

Watch at 5:40 p.m. Friday for a live Silver Star Nation Draft Special on the Dallas Cowboys.

FRISCO, Texas (Nexstar) — When the 2020 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday around 7 p.m., it will truly be a one of a kind event with team personnel drafting players from home and all football fans watching from home.

Like most other events and circumstances, the coronavirus pandemic halted the sports calendar. The NFL Draft is, at least, a quasi-return to the American sports culture.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held virtually with owners, general managers and scouts from all 32 teams making selections through a web live-stream. Think of it like a big fantasy football draft with much larger stakes.

The draft is expected to start just after 7 p.m. with the Cincinnati Bengals holding the top overall pick. Most experts expect the Bengals to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

As for the Dallas Cowboys, they will be looking to address a need with the No. 17 overall pick. The Cowboys could use a boost on the defensive line, secondary and offensive line.

LSU edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson is a popular pick connected to the Cowboys. Dallas is hoping to get more from its pass rush in 2020. Chaisson was a machine for the national champion Tigers in 2019.

Dallas could also look to the secondary with the departure of Byron Jones in free agency. Florida’s C.J. Henderson has turned a lot of head in recent weeks, but Dallas would likely need to trade up to acquire Henderson’s services.

The Cowboys traded away their 2019 first round pick to the Oakland Raiders for wide receiver Amari Cooper during the 2018 season, so Dallas has its full compliment of picks after a year away from the first round.

Current List of Cowboys picks in 2020 Draft