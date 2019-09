MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Dallas area woman.

According to officials, Trina Kennedy Woodward, 76, of Midlothian, was last been on Sunday night.

She is around 5’4″ and weights approximately 120 pounds.

Officials say she could be in a white 2001 Acura TL 3.2, with the license plate number: LRF7778.

If you have any information on Woodward’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.