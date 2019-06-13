Shreveport abolishes ordinance banning saggy pants Video

Shreveport, LOUISIANA (KETK) - The City of Shreveport has moved to abolish a 2007 ordinance banning saggy pants.

The city council voted six to one to abolish the law. Police data shows the ordinance resulted in the arrests of more than 700 people, but it had been questioned since a man died in February after an officer tried to stop him for sagging pants.

"I'm pleased to see that so many of my colleagues agree that this is something that needed to go," Shreveport Councilwoman Levette Fuller says. "It's discriminatory, and we have better uses for our time and our resources."

Councilman James Flurry was the only member who voted against repealing the ordinance.

"I have a right as a community member to have what I call a community standard," Flurry says.

Mayor Adrian Perkins has signed off on abolishing the ordinance.